GWINNER, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people are injured after a semi and tank trailer hauling fertilizer crashed into a tractor pulling a mower Monday just before 3 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of a Case International Harvester was pulling a mower trailer west on ND Highway 13, one mile west of Gwinner while another driver in a Volvo VNL hauling a tank trailer with fertilizer was also driving west and came up behind the tractor on the road.

The 43-year-old man from Lidgerwood, driving the Volvo VNL was distracted by something near his feet and failed to see the tractor, rear-ending the mower the tractor was pulling.

The tractor, driven by a 52-year-old Gwinner man, was pushed into the north ditch, where the tractor and mower separated and rolled, and the driver was ejected from the back of the tractor.

The 52-year-old was seriously injured and taken to Lisbon Hospital before being transported to Sanford Health in Fargo.

The 43-year-old was taken to Lisbon hospital for his injuries.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged and were totaled during the crash.