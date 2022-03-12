Two Arizona men were injured in a single car crash on Highway 68 in McKenzie county early Saturday morning around 7 a.m., after the driver of the vehicle struck a stop sign, partially overturned and then hit a fence.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man from Colorado City, AZ, was traveling westbound on Highway 68 in a 2011 GMC Sierra. The driver then left the road and attempted to overcorrect and crossed both lanes of the road, entering a ditch.

The driver then struck a stop sign, causing the vehicle to partially overturn and then struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch on its wheels.

Both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old man also from Colorado City, AZ, were not wearing their seatbelts, causing the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

The NDHP says that the men were both taken to the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT where the driver is currently listed as seriously injured, while the passenger, despite being ejected from the car, has non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under the investigation of the North Dakota Highway Patrol.