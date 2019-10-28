2 more businesses fail MPD alcohol compliance checks

MINOT — The Minot Police Department (MPD) conducted alcohol beverage enforcement activities at 30 businesses on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Two of the businesses committed violations of serving alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

The two businesses that failed checks are Moose Lodge and Planet Pizza.

Both now face administrative penalties, which could include temporary license suspensions and license revocation. No criminal charges were issued during this round of compliance checks, according to the MPD.

So far in 2019, the MPD has conducted 128 alcohol compliance checks at local businesses that hold alcoholic beverage licenses. There have been 19 violations this year, they said.