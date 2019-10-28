2 more businesses fail MPD alcohol compliance checks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
minot-police-department_1509643488840.jpg

MINOT — The Minot Police Department (MPD) conducted alcohol beverage enforcement activities at 30 businesses on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Two of the businesses committed violations of serving alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

The two businesses that failed checks are Moose Lodge and Planet Pizza.

Both now face administrative penalties, which could include temporary license suspensions and license revocation. No criminal charges were issued during this round of compliance checks, according to the MPD.

So far in 2019, the MPD has conducted 128 alcohol compliance checks at local businesses that hold alcoholic beverage licenses. There have been 19 violations this year, they said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Women Vets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women Vets"

USMCA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Update"

Phone Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Class"

Transgender Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Transgender Story"

9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "9-Man Football"

Class A Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Football"

Severe Meningitis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe Meningitis"

Removing Hay Bales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Removing Hay Bales"

Help for Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Flood"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-26-19"

New Town Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Halloween"

Ward County Farm Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward County Farm Meeting"

College FAFSA 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "College FAFSA 2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge