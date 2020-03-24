Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
2 more cases of COVID-19 reported in ND; 34 total statewide

Two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dunn and Burleigh counties today, bringing the statewide coronavirus total to 34.

The North Dakota Department of Health says the new reports are for a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s. Both instances involved travel.

So far, 18 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Burleigh County, 7 in Morton County, 3 in Ward County, 2 in Pierce County, and 1 each is Cass, Dunn, Ramsey and Walsh Counties.

A total of 5 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Over 1,400 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state up to today.

Governor Burgum will update North Dakotans on the status of COVID-19 in the state and other issues during his daily news conference at 4:00 p.m. You can watch the conference live at the KX News website.

