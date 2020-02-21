2 North Dakota professional artists make special appearance at Magic City Jazz Festival

The Magic City Jazz Festival is happening Friday in Minot and two North Dakota men are making a special appearance.

Tyler Schwan of Surrey and Micah Holmen of Minot will be guest performers. The two now have professional music careers.

Schwan plays his trombone for Carnival Cruise Line. Holmen lives in Nashville and has worked with artists like Sheryl Crow and Frank Sinatra Jr.

The two spent the day as clinicians for local jazz bands that will be performing tonight.

“I can honestly say I don’t know if I’d be doing what I’m doing professionally if I didn’t have this festival growing up,” said Holmen. “We were all here once, both Tyler and I were here once, to be able to give back, kind of come full-circle is a good experience.”

Friday’s concert starts at 7 p.m. at Minot State University’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

