WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Williams County.

A Ram pickup, driven by a 23-year-old from Bainville, Montana, and a John Deere Tractor, driven by a 42-year-old from Williston, were driving west on US #2 near Ray when the Ram hit the rear end of the tractor, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The tractor overturned to its side after impact, while the Ram stopped in the left lane, facing northeast.

Both drivers received minor injuries and were transported by ambulance.