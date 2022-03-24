The Bismarck Fire Department responded to two separate acid spills on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 2400 block of Centennial Road around 8:30 a.m. to a “smoking green substance” from a broken, one-gallon plastic container, according to a press release.

After redirecting traffic and closing roads, a special operations hazardous materials team sampled the substance and determined it was acid. The acid was neutralized with an agent. While it was being removed from the road, crews got another call for a similar situation in the 2900 block of Broadway Avenue.

When crews arrived there, they saw another broken, one-gallon plastic container and acid.

Public Works helped with clean up and the acid has been washed away. There were no reported injuries.