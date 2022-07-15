WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A man and a child were both injured in a crash that involved a tractor and an SUV on Friday afternoon just outside of Wahpeton.

A 1970’s model John Deere Tractor, driven by a 67-year-old man, was traveling east in the right lane of Hwy 13, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Also traveling east in the right lane was a GMC Yukon, driven by a 43-year-old man, with a 42-year-old woman, 9-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old passengers.

The driver of the Yukon failed to see the tractor and ran into the back of it.

The 67-year-old sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported via life-flight to Sanford Hospital.

The 5-year-old also sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported via ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

Highway Patrol says the eastbound lanes of Hwy 13 were shut down for approximately three hours to allow first responders to provide assistance to those involved in the crash and for law enforcement to investigate.