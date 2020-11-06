2 Wisconsin officers shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire with North Dakota man wanted for attempted murder

This undated photo provided by the Fargo Police Department shows Nathanael Benton. Police said Benton is suspected in a shooting that left two officers wounded in Delafield, Wisc., early Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Benton is wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota and remains at large. (Fargo Police Department via AP)

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police say two officers were shot and wounded in Wisconsin by a man wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota. In Wisconsin, Delafield police say the two officers confronted a man early Friday suspected of a hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee. Chief Erik Kehl says the officers’ wounds are not believed to be life-threatening. Police in North Dakota say they were notified Friday morning that the shooting in Delafield involved 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, a man wanted in their city for attempted murder. He remains at large.

