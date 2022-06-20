JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 20-year-old man has died after a collision between a bicycle and truck.

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., a bicycle was riding southbound on State Highway 20 when a Chevrolet Silverado was also southbound and came upon the bicycle on the roadway, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Silverado, driven by a 78-year-old man, didn’t yield to the bicycle and struck the rear tire. He left the scene but returned to locate the cyclist.

The bicycle and rider were found in the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency personnel arrived.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.