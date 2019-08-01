200 kids at Minot Air Force Base received free backpacks for the upcoming school year

With kids heading back to school soon, parents are busy buying supplies and backpacks. 200 kids at Minot Air Force Base got stocked up on what they need to start school.

Going back to school is fun for kids–

“I can’t wait to see my friends again and I also want to see who my new teacher is,” said Taliah Blanco, 4th grader.

And their parents, but buying school supplies can be hectic. Operation Homefront’s back to school brigade helped 200 students and their parents get ready for school.

“Well it’s just so nice to not have to worry about it and just have it all in one shot instead of having to go and just figure it out,” said Brittany Roberts, mother.

Buying new supplies and backpacks is also expensive. People might think our military members make a lot of money–but that isn’t always the case.

“Even though it’s a steady paycheck, it’s not like, they don’t get overtime,” Roberts said.

“They work really long hours and they don’t get paid as much as you would if you work in town. And so, it’s nice to just not have to worry about it, come in, get everything in one swoop and that’s just a financial burden that we can put towards something else,” Roberts added.

And this wasn’t just for young kids. Students from kindergarteners all the way up to high schoolers were able to get a backpack for free. Which really helps large families like this one.

“It’s awesome just for us as a family to come out and pick up the stuff,” said Maurice Green.

“It’s great for the kids because they’ve also got some extra stuff. But, I mean, it’s just a blessing in disguise because we had no idea that we’d be getting this stuff for this school year,” Green added.

They were able to choose from four colors: grey, blue, purple and black. For some kids, choosing a color was easy.

“Because it’s my favorite color,” Blanco said.

“Because black is one of my favorite colors,” said Lilly Roberts, 4th grader.

Inside the bags, national sponsors Dollar Tree and Science Applications Internal Corporation donated school supplies to relieve the financial burden even more.