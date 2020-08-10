2015 Minot murder revisited in true-crime novel released on Saturday

“Because of your actions, Angila Wilder’s children have forever been robbed of making memories of sharing their joys, their triumphs and their heartache with their mother,” District Court Judge Stacy Louser said.

These were the emotional words Louser said to Cynthia Wilder in 2017 when she was sentenced to life in prison without parole. A jury found Cynthia assisted her husband, Richie in the murder of his ex-wife, Angila in 2015.

And now five years later, true-crime author C.J. Wynn is telling the story of the events surrounding the case in a book titled “Wilder Intentions: Love, Lies and Murder in North Dakota”.

“I think people will be really surprised once they read the book to see that there was a lot of things that were never revealed were never made public, that really made this a very comprehensive and complex case,” Wynn said.

Wynn was born and raised in Minot, and she says investigating a crime of this magnitude that happened in her hometown was emotional.

“Innocent young pregnant mothers don’t get murdered in their beds in the middle of the night, those types of crimes don’t really happen in North Dakota so I think this was particularly disturbing to many people,” Wynn said.

The book will be released this Saturday, and already, it’s seen lots of attention from community members eager to read.

“I ordered 60 copies which is quite a bit for a small store like us and about 50 of them are already asked for so I just put in another order for 100 more copies this morning,” Main Street Books owner Val Stadick said.

“I’m just kind of totally beside myself a little bit with just how much outpouring of support that there’s been and I’m just so grateful,” Wynn said.

Although Wynn is eager for folks to get their hands on the book and dive into the story, there is one thing she hopes every reader takes away after turning the final page.

“One of the biggest reasons that I wanted to write this book about Angila was because she has a story she didn’t get to tell the ending to, someone else chose to tell that ending for her and I hope that my book gives some light to what a special and amazing woman that she was,” Wynn said.

Wynn is hoping to working on scheduling a book talk in Minot next month.