2019 Sertoma Beerfest

One service organization has geared up to host one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

The Minot Sertoma Club is have its annual Beerfest today. There will be plenty of games, snacks, and of course beer. The chairman for the event says even though the night will be filled with fun, it’s all for a great cause.

Jenny Castro: The money goes back to the community. More specifically for speech and hearing initiatives in the Minot area. And a lot of stuff at MSU in the department.

And like a lot of the service clubs in Minot we get request from organizations that need money and just recently we donated a lot of money to a youth sports program.

The event kicked off today at 6, at the State Fairgrounds. And, as an added bonus that same ticket will get you in to tonight’s Fall Fest Street Dance in Downtown Minot