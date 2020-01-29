2020 Ag Expo kicks off in Minot

Over 300 Ag exhibitors were under one roof Wednesday to kick off the 2020 Ag Expo in Minot.

Everything from agricultural technology, equipment and new research is what you can expect from the indoor farm show.

We spoke to one organization to see what they are looking forward to sharing new this year.

“We’re passing out information on our research trials. Whether it is variety trials, fungicide type trials. We also have a seed increase program so we sell foundation seeds to a lot of our seed producers and farmers in the area. So just getting information out,” said Lee Novak, a research technician at North Dakota State University Research Extension Center.

