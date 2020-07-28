2020 Bismarck Capital A’fair, COVID-19 style

Capital A’Fair is taking place this weekend starting Saturday, but between construction and COVID-19, the festival will look quite different this year.

For the last 46 years, the vendor fair has taken place on State Capitol Grounds with as many as 130 vendors from around the country coming to sell their crafts. But this year, only about 80 vendors will make the trip and their booths will sit about 15 feet apart. The organizer says with all the other cancellations this summer, vendors are counting on this one.

“We’ve heard from so many of our vendors saying please don’t cancel. They’ve not had one show
all summer and their revenue is down so bad. A lot of people depend on this for their livelihood,” said Linda Christman.

Christman says there will still be food, and games and inflatables for the kids.

