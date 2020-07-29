Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

2020 Bismarck Marathon canceled after a ‘recent uptick in positive cases’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 2020 Bismarck Marathon is canceled after a “recent uptick in positive cases” in Morton and Burleigh Counties, the Bismarck Marathon wrote in a Facebook post.

The post also said it was canceled due to the new Burleigh-Morton task force to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the recent travel restrictions of some states to and from North Dakota.

They said registered runners have three options — to defer your registration to 2021, offer registration as a charitable donation or a refund — and to check your email and fill out the enclosed form.

“We apologize to our registered runners and we wish we were able to pull off a safe, fun race in 2020,” the post said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/29

HEROES Act

Back to School

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

Death Investigation

What a La Nina Watch may mean for the rest of the year

YHF

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with rain chances SW

NDC JULY 29

Bismarck Larks

Summer Baseball

Precautionary Measures

Immigration Exhibit

BPS Draft Plan

Great Western Trail

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss