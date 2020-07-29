2020 Bismarck Marathon canceled after a ‘recent uptick in positive cases’

The 2020 Bismarck Marathon is canceled after a “recent uptick in positive cases” in Morton and Burleigh Counties, the Bismarck Marathon wrote in a Facebook post.

The post also said it was canceled due to the new Burleigh-Morton task force to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the recent travel restrictions of some states to and from North Dakota.

They said registered runners have three options — to defer your registration to 2021, offer registration as a charitable donation or a refund — and to check your email and fill out the enclosed form.

“We apologize to our registered runners and we wish we were able to pull off a safe, fun race in 2020,” the post said.