2020 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest winners announced

The winning submissions from the 17th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest were presented on Friday from a live virtual event by Gov. Doug Burgum, North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and AAA of North Dakota Director Gene LaDoucer.

Prints of the winning images will be on display at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Photographers submitted photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, #InThisTogetherND, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND.

BADLANDS SCENERY

Category Winner: “A Break Among the Clouds” by Sierrah Fischer, Watford City

Showcasing very green Little Missouri National Grassland of the McKenzie County Badlands.

Honorable Mention: “Badlands Under Starlight” by Marshall Lipp, Mandan

This night shot showcases very dynamic rock formations under the vibrant starry sky.

Honorable Mention: “Crocus” Rachel Dewhirst, Grassy Butte

The Crocus photo was taken at Lone Butte Ranch near Grassy Butte.



BEYOND THE BADLANDS SCENERY

Category Winner: “Along for the Ride” by Marshall Lipp, Mandan

This photo captures the wide-open prairie near New Salem as an evening summer storm passes by.

Honorable Mention: “Summer Sun Halo” by Casey Helling (Lights Out Images), Golden Valley

An unripe wheat field sits in the foreground of an unusual summer sunrise surrounded by a halo similar to winter sundogs.

Honorable Mention: “Kayaking at Government Bay” by Nicole Morrison, Bismarck

Kayaker meandering through the rock formations at Government Bay on Lake Sakakawea.

# INTHISTOGETHERND

Category Winner: “The Painter” by Meredith Jo Ehli, Bismarck

“The Painter” showcases a man recreating the serene summer scenery of McDowell Dam Recreation Area.



Honorable Mention: “Fishing Buddies” by Laura Gardner, Washburn

North Dakota’s fishing season never ends, and this shot showcases and man and his dog enjoying an early spring day fishing along the Knife River.



Honorable Mention: “Reflections of Lives Nurtured” by Connie Krapp, Jamestown

A family enjoys some time together on a dock as the sun sets on the Jamestown Reservoir on a still summer evening.

MAIN STREET ND

Category winner: “Down By The River” by Katherine Plessner, Verona

Steamboat Park in Bismarck, showing fall colors along the riverside mixed-use trail.

ROADTRIPS

Category Winner: “King of the Mountain” by Laura Gardner, Washburn

Overlooking the beautiful rugged Badlands on the Custer Auto Trail Tour near Medora.

Honorable Mention: “Taking the Backroads” by Suanne Kallis, Carrington

Image showcases a restored 1958 pickup on a rural gravel road between fields on a backroad near Carrington.

Honorable Mention: ”East Meets West” by Lisa Gruebele, Bismarck

Image showcases a bike rider wearing a NDSU Bison jersey pausing on along the road in Theodore Roosevelt National Park as a bison starts to cross the road in the distance.



WILDLIFE

Category Winner: “The Amazing Grace of the Bald Eagle” by Lisa Buchweitz, Langdon

A bald eagle comes in for a landing on the high branches of a tree in early spring in Walsh County.

Honorable Mention: “Mink on the Move” by Steve Silseth, Minot

In early winter, a mink playfully jumps across the thin ice on the Souris River near Burlington.

Honorable Mention: “Here’s looking at you kid” by Lisa Buchweitz, Langdon

A thoroughly saturated beaver in Pembina County looks over its shoulder towards the photographer..

Honorable Mention: “Snow Geese” by Steve Silseth, Minot

Snow geese fill the sky in a late fall migration near Garrison.



BEST IN SHOW

“The Amazing Grace of the Bald Eagle” by Lisa Buchweitz, Langdon

