2020 State Corn Crop Looking Good

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some agriculture news now, as this year’s corn crop is expected to be a banner one.

In fact, South Dakota is expected to have its biggest corn yield ever in 2020.

But what about here in North Dakota?

The USDA says 58-percent of the corn crop has been harvested across the state, as of the most recent data.

Most of the corn in our state is rated in ‘good condition.’

Many farms across the state are averaging over 180 bushels of corn per acre, with some spots near

the South Dakota border reporting 200 bushels of corn per acre — that’s a lot, according to the USDA.

The North Dakota Corn Growers Association tells KX News.. it’s shaping up to be a great year.

“Weight’s great, it’s dry, we took the top end off, there’s some real good corn in the Southern part, and there’s some real good corn in the northern and the guys are happy compared to 2019 with record rain and cold and lack of Growing Degree Unit’s and stuff we recovered this year as far as it seems like we’re back at it,” said Mike Larson with the North Dakota Corn Growers Association.

He adds most corn doesn’t need to be dried, which saves farmers money on their bottom line.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Bishop Ryan Volleyball

Century Football

Warmer Weather?

Corn Yield

District 28 Preview

Amtrak Changes

Monday, October 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/19

ATW: Rugby Sibling Teammates

ATW: Velva Football

ATW: Hannah Herbal

Space Heaters

WATCH: Best friend reunion at Georgia pumpkin patch goes viral

Prepare for more widespread snow

Minot Swimming

Prepping your fireplace for winter

Shelters prep for winter

Plays of the week October 18

Robert One Minute 10-18

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss