2020 State Corn Crop Looking Good

Some agriculture news now, as this year’s corn crop is expected to be a banner one.

In fact, South Dakota is expected to have its biggest corn yield ever in 2020.

But what about here in North Dakota?

The USDA says 58-percent of the corn crop has been harvested across the state, as of the most recent data.

Most of the corn in our state is rated in ‘good condition.’

Many farms across the state are averaging over 180 bushels of corn per acre, with some spots near

the South Dakota border reporting 200 bushels of corn per acre — that’s a lot, according to the USDA.

The North Dakota Corn Growers Association tells KX News.. it’s shaping up to be a great year.

“Weight’s great, it’s dry, we took the top end off, there’s some real good corn in the Southern part, and there’s some real good corn in the northern and the guys are happy compared to 2019 with record rain and cold and lack of Growing Degree Unit’s and stuff we recovered this year as far as it seems like we’re back at it,” said Mike Larson with the North Dakota Corn Growers Association.

He adds most corn doesn’t need to be dried, which saves farmers money on their bottom line.