2020 weather modification budget options presented

Ward County voters are one step closer to deciding for themselves if the county should continue participating in weather modification.

People gathered in New Town Wednesday to see what board members discussed, including an area farmer.

For the first time in over 50 years, Ward County voters are just a few months away from deciding the fate of the county’s participation in weather modification.

“We’ve asked for a break because if it really works, give us an opportunity to see some of that,” said Travis Zablotney.

Zablotney is a farmer who plans on voting ‘no’ in June.

If enough of the population votes with him, it could mean the end of cloud seeding in Ward County, which could have a trickle effect on other counties involved.

The Atmospheric Resource Board presented the 2020 District II weather modification budget with three different options.

If Ward County’s participation ends, the total budget for McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams County would be a little more than $564,000.

But if voters would like to see it continue, the county wouldn’t see its effects until late July — and the budget would be $620,000.

That’s something Board Member Henry Bodmer would like to see happen.

“I think is very cost-effective, it may not be, but there is no negative pushing it. It’s not going to make the droughts worse, it’s not going to steal rain, you’re not going to be able to steal rain from somebody else,” said Bodmer.

He’s been on the board for the last 25 years and he hopes voters will keep it going.

“We’ve had this program for 50 years. And one thing I’ve noticed, and like I said I’ve been on the board here for 20 some years, been associated with it we’re making more advances with the program every year. Every year it’s getting a little bit better, you heard Darren say that the radars getting better and learning more about it so we’re getting better at it. So I’d hate to see it stopped,” said Bodmer.

Zablotney hopes people will do their own research before checking yes or no.

“I would reach out to people that are highly affected and ask them what their thoughts are. I really would network out if I’m going to go vote on this issue. Call the farmer friend, call someone that’s maybe in the insurance business, the auto body business, the car dealer business, see what they have to say,” said Zablotney.