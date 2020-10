It’s back! The Bismarck Police K9 calendar for the new year is on sale now, and there’s only a limited number available.

The 2021 calendars, featuring K9’s Bala, Echo, Mesa and Titan, are for sale at KT Animal Supply in Bismarck at 1606 E Main Avenue.

To top it off, they’re only $10 and all proceeds go to the police department’s K9 program for training and equipment.

Here’s a sneak peak, courtesy of BPD: