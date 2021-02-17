2,021 in 2021: Minot man running the number of miles to match the year for the third year in a row

How far can 2,021 miles get you from Minot? Just outside of Orlando, Florida.

One Minot man is going the distance and running that many miles this year. While it may not be to Florida — it’s still quite the accomplishment.

Running one marathon is a feat. Now, imagine running the mileage equivalent to 77 marathons.

TJ Prochaska started running after he was challenged by a colleague in grad school to do a half marathon.

“I just remember getting to the end, I’m like, ‘Well, I can check that off the list. I’ve done it. I don’t need to do it ever again.’ But the fad never went away,” Prochaska said.

Years before that, Prochaska contracted West Nile virus when he was in high school and was left with some lingering health issues, like high blood pressure.

That was one of the things that motivated him to keep running.

“Lose some weight. It helped my blood pressure to a point where I don’t even have medication anymore,” said Prochaska. “It was just kind of a way for me to, I guess, reflect on people that I’ve lost in the past. Lots of times I’ll get my fancy hat out and I’ll just put a name of someone I’ve lost in the last year so I run in memory of them.”

In 2019, he started running enough miles to match the year.

He says to reach that goal this year, it’s 5.7 miles every single day.

“Even on the days I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to do it.’ I just put my gear on and just go. That’s the only way I can get myself to do it,” said Prochaska.

And yes, he even runs in subzero temperatures.

“The first few minutes it’s, ‘Man, you are crazy. Why would you ever think about doing that?’ Then, once you get in the house, I think I told this to a friend the other day, I said, ‘I have totally regretted days that I didn’t run, but I’ve never finished a day where I regretted being out there and running,'” he said.

He says having support from fellow runners helps keep him motivated and accountable, like chiropractor Dr. Kirk Mason.

“It’s inspiring just to see him put in all that work, you know, for a goal that is kind of arbitrary in nature. Like, he’s not going to get any cash money or anything like that from it. But for him to take his health into his hands and for him to inspire others by this, it’s pretty awesome,” said Dr. Mason.

Dr. Mason sees quite a few patients who have injuries from running.

He shares his advice for people looking to take on the hobby:

“For all runners, I recommend strength training because if you just run, you’re almost asking for an injury. The second would be to take it slow. So like, adaptation in the body takes a long time. just like if I were to go and say I want to squat 500 pounds, the same thing would be true, right? You can’t just go and hop under the bar with a 500-pound barbell.”

“Just get out there and do it even when your mind is telling you not to. No one is saying you have to run 5.7 miles, even if you run just half a mile here and there, no matter how slow you go, or the distance you go, you’re outpacing someone sitting on the couch,” said Prochaska.

To help reach his goal faster, he also has a few marathons scheduled for later this year.

He says severe weather and anything colder than a 20 below wind chill will stop him from running, but he even runs on holidays — like the 7 miles he ran on Christmas.

“This last couple weeks, I’d be running by Radio City Park and have people shout ‘idiot’ out the window at me a few times. Actually, that’s happened twice in the past two weeks, so I do get that from time to time. I’m never one of those quick enough to think on my feet but I should’ve shouted, ‘You’re just jealous!'”