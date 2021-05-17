2021 Lignite Energy Council Teacher of the Year awards announced

The winners of the Larks/Lignite Energy “Teacher of the Year” awards have been announced. This is a statewide recognition program. North Dakota students K-12 were asked to nominate their teachers who were “fun, awesome, exciting, and inspiring.”

There were 83 nominations this year. Of those, 5 teachers were recognized as the Teachers of the Year. From these five, one teacher will be awarded the Overall Larks “Teacher of the Year.”

Below are the Teachers of the Year:

Sheryl Brown, St. Mary’s Grade School, Bismarck

Melissa Mutschler, Jeanette Myhre Elementary, Bismarck

Nikki Fideldy, Center-Stanton Public School, Center

Cal Potter, Devils Lake High School, Devils Lake

Heide Schneider, Manning Elementary School, Manning

Each Teacher of the Year winner will receive:

A virtual or in-person classroom visit/assembly (depending on school COVID-19 protocols)

(2) tickets to Kids Choice Awards: Teacher Edition Night (Friday, June 11)

On-field recognition during the game with the student who nominated them

A personalized Larks jersey

Feature story in the Larks game day program

The teacher chosen as the Overall Larks Teacher of the Year and will receive all of the above perks plus:

A $1,000 STEM Technology grant for their school

A $250 gift card for school supplies

(1) FREE ticket to the Lignite Energy Council Teacher of the Year seminar

Each of these teachers is will also have an assembly hosted at their school and will be getting slimed (Nickelodeon Style).

You can read more about the award here