2021 Mayor’s Challenge asks residents to submit ‘Citizen of the Year’ video nominations

If you know someone who has had an especially memorable impact on you or your community, the Mayor of Minot wants to hear about it.

Mayor Shaun Sipma says he wants to get the community engaged leading up to February’s State of the City address that will be held virtually for the first time.

So the 2021 Mayor’s Challenge will be the Citizen of the Year contest. The mayor is asking residents to nominate someone who does exemplary things.

It could be one single act, a series of acts, or someone who just makes your days brighter.
However, it’s up to the storyteller to explain in a video how or why they think someone deserves the honor.

The video should be anywhere from one to five minutes in length and can be sent to the city’s Facebook page or on the city’s website.

“We talk about the magic in Minot. And a lot of times it comes back to the people who are the magic that make everything that is Minot,” Sipma said. “And this is a way to showcase not just the winner but a lot of people.”

If you have questions on how to send in your nomination video, the staff at the Minot Public Library are ready to help.

The winner will be announced at the State of the City address held in February and that winner will get $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choosing.

The video creator who sends in the winning nomination will also get 100 dollars in Chamber Bucks.

The stories sent in will be shared on the monitors throughout City Hall.
Nominations are being accepted now through December 23rd.

