2021 Norsk Høstfest canceled, President David Reiten retires

Norsk Høstfest’s Board of Directors gathered on Wednesday to announce this week’s vote to cancel the 2021 festival. This marks the second year in a row that they’ve called it off.



They referenced the unknowns due to the coronavirus, especially the international traffic that plays a big role in attendance and experience at the Norsk Høstfest. An estimated 25% of patrons come in from Canada and other parts of the world.



However, a 2022 festival is in the works and the board says they will be using the next several months to “reimagine the festival” and meet with executives from similar events across the country to find the best way to navigate the next Norsk Høstfest in 2022.



Also Wednesday, long-standing President David Reiten announced his retirement.



He steps down after 10 years in the role and noted that this will be the first time in more than 40 years that the board will “be without a Reiten.”



He gave a big thanks to the Board of Directors and said he still has plans to attend Høstfest for years to come. He looks forward to more time spent at the lake in Minnesota.