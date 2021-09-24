2021 Oktoberfest celebration in Mandan cancelled

A fan favorite that features dozens of craft brews, food, live music, and festive games has been cancelled this year.

The event would have taken place Saturday, September 25 at Heritage Park in Mandan.

An official with the Mandan Progress Organization told KX News that this years Oktoberfest would have been a “scaled down version” because of all the construction on Main Street and upgrades to Dykshoorn Park. Their efforts are now focused on hosting a bigger event in 2022, once construction is finished.