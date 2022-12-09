BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re looking to warm up with some nice, hot cocoa, this is the weekend for you!

Saturday is the 6th annual Bismarck Downtown Cocoa Crawl. The crawl is a chance to support small businesses and get into the Christmas spirit.

Ryanne Marie is the owner of Studio 208 and organizer of the event says the crawl grows every year. This year there will be several activities for everyone to enjoy, such as pictures with Santa with an appearance by Miss Grinch.

“So when I first started downtown, I really wanted to bring that small town feel because I grew up in a small town and I really liked that at Christmas,” said Marie. “We did a big event for the whole town and people really came out and supported it. So, I wanted to bring that to downtown Bismarck.”

Check-in time is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $18.