BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Marathon board committee has selected ten groups to receive donations presented by the MDU Resources Group.

The Bismarck Marathon is a nonprofit event that takes place on the third Saturday of every September, with the intent of providing a fun and challenging event while also supporting local charities — specifically, those focused on youth, health, and wellness in the community.

The ten groups chosen to receive funding from the Marathon this year are:

Bio Girls

Bismarck Recreation Council Endowment

Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center

Dreams in Motion

Missouri Valley Family YMCA

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile

Special Olympics ND- Bismarck

Team Kaizen

UTTC Theodore Jamerson Elementary School

The three-day Marathon festival takes place at Cottonwood Park from Thursday to Saturday, September 15-17. The event kicks off with Free Community Day on Thursday, featuring the H.A Thompson and Sons Mascot Dash, Free Bartlett and West Kids Mini Marathon, and Kramer Subaru BisBark 4K. The Scheels 5K and CHI St. Alexius Health Motivational Mile follow on Friday.

The MDU Resources Group Inc. Full Marathon itself takes place on Saturday, along with the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Half Marathon, Sanford Health 10k, and Dakota Community Bank and Trust Marathon Relay.

In order to register for any of the races, visit this page. A portion of every registration for the Marathon will go back to the ten local organizations mentioned above.

For more information about the Bismarck Marathon, visit its website or Facebook Page.