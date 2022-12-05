BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2022 Bismarck Marathon was a big success this year in September with hundreds of runners taking to the streets of Bismarck. But it also raised a lot of money.

And Monday, the Bismarck Marathon donated over $31,000 to 35 different organizations and charities.

MDU Resources Group Inc., the presenting partner of the Bismarck Marathon, matched the raised amount to help break the $30,000 threshold.

The local recipients this year include Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch, Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, and Special Olympics North Dakota.

“Our goal every year is to try and do as much as we can to give back to the community, and so anytime we can give thanks to our sponsors and our participants and the work of our board and our partners and we can give back over $30,000. That’s a good day as far as I’m concerned,” said Josh Askvig, co-director of the Bismarck Marathon.

The 2022 Bismarck Marathon was the 41st in the race’s history and is still North Dakota’s

longest-running marathon.

The 2022 race weekend will be the 42nd in Bismarck Marathon history and will be held September 14 to 16, 2023.