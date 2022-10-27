BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– The 2022 Inspired evenings kicked off Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Capitol Gallery at the National Energy Center of Excellence on the Bismarck State College Campus.

Throughout the night attendees got to see the region’s top artists’ work, enjoy a gourmet dinner, and participate in exciting art auctions.

This is all to support the Capital Gallery’s non-profit mission of celebrating history, art, and culture.

If you missed Thursday night’s event but still want to support the Capitol Gallery you make a donation by clicking here.