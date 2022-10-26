BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Main Street Awards during the closing event for the 2022 Main Street ND Summit on Wednesday.

“North Dakota is a state full of opportunity and active community partnerships,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We are grateful for all the communities that have invested in the ideals of the Main Street Initiative to help us garner even more opportunity for our residents and businesses.”

The Governor’s Main Street Awards are a collaborative effort of the Office of Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

A selection committee made up of collaborating agencies and partners evaluates entries to determine final awards.

The awards and recipients are:

Healthy, Vibrant Community Award (Rural)

Hettinger Chamber of Commerce for their Tuesday Night Lights. Held weekly throughout September, this event brought citizens to Hettinger’s main street to enjoy food trucks, music, and shopping at their favorite main street businesses.

Main Street Excellence Award (Urban)

Mandan Main Street for creating a vibrant and engaging environment by focusing on downtown revitalizations.

Future Leaders Empowerment Award

Watford City High School Ambassador Program for encouraging young people to seize the opportunity to be leaders in their community.

Healthy, Vibrant Community Award (Urban)

Fredrick Edwards Jr. and the City of Fargo for the Juneteenth event. This event gave participants the opportunity to engage in education, entertainment, and art in the celebration of Juneteenth.

Smart, Efficient Infrastructure Award

Gilby Grind and Community Center for remodeling an old grocery store into a community center and coffee shop for all the enjoy.

21st Century Workforce Award

Jamestown/Stutsman County Internship Reimbursement Program for the innovation and forward-thinking in addressing their community’s workforce shortage.

Main Street Excellence Award (Rural)

Hankinson Arnold Althoff Amphitheater for the investment in spaces to incentivize community activity and provide entertainment opportunities for community members and visitors.

Economic Diversification Award

Destination Red River Project in Nelson, Pembina, Walsh, and Grand Forks counties for working together to address challenges and bring forward solutions that benefit the region.