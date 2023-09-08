MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A committee has reviewed the qualified entries for Mandan’s photo contest and chosen the finalists.

According to a news release, the contest had 55 entries from 24 photographers.

Judges are now reviewing the top photos to select winners in the five categories: achievement, community, fun, opportunity, and county.

Two exhibition photo categories were added this year: pets and winter. They were added to encourage the submission of photos featuring things to do in the winter and of a person’s pet.

The top five winter photos submitted and not chosen as main category finalists are eligible for the people’s choice award.

One of the two pet photos submitted but not a finalist is also eligible for the people’s choice award.

Members of the public are able to view finalist and exhibition photos and vote for their favorite image to get the people’s choice award online. The voting deadline is Sunday, October 8.

Finalist photos can also be seen on “Made in Mandan” Facebook and Instagram pages.

Photographers with entries selected as finalists include Kayla Weiss, Susan Beehler, Lonna Quast, Paulette Bullinger, Angela Gottel, Paula Satnan, Chad Satnan, Eileen Heign, Kim Dahl, Amy Zachmeier, Crists McCandless, Kristi Schoellkopf, LeDeidre Garcia-Wright, Mike Mundahl, and Chris Redmann.

Each winner will get $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates sponsored by:

Achievement: Beyond the Blooms

Community: Station West Bar & Grill

Fun: Vision Source of Mandan

Opportunity: NAPA Auto Parts Store

County: Hyundai of Mandan

People’s Choice: Copper Dog Café, plus a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living Magazine

Additional perks include:

Exhibition of winning photographs for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or another public facility, plus provided to each category sponsor for show.

Consideration for inclusion on other public art displays.

Publication in print and online for tourism promotion and community marketing with credit given to the photographer whenever possible.

For more information about the photo contest, you can visit this website.