WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — The 2023 North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting was held at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City.

Speakers included Governor Doug Burgum and leaders from the industry.

Inflation was the theme of the meeting Wednesday and how it affects energy and the oil and gas industry. Some big topics include liquid fuels, carbon capture, inflation, and the Bakken. And it seems there are more negatives facing the industry than positives.

“The biggest challenges the energy industry is facing here in North Dakota and across the Nation, is the onslaught of red tape executive order from the Biden Administration, where they basically have a full-on attack on all things related to liquid fuels,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

“I think all Americans should be concerned about the Biden energy policy. It is a China-first policy frankly and it is raising prices of not only gasoline but everything from an inflationary standpoint. It is a derivative of oil and natural gas cost. There is no reason we should be paying this much inflation, but it is a policy from Washington that has to change,” said Ron Ness, the president of NDPC.

Burgum says we are paying more for gas, electricity, and heating our homes than we should, but there is some good news from the council.

Burgum reminded everyone about the 2030 carbon neutral goal and gas capture is at 96% right now, which is an all-time high.

And Burgum says Washington still has not figured out how to balance producing profitable energy that’s also safe for the environment. He says the feds can learn from North Dakota.

“Because we know in North Dakota, you can have two things happen at the same time. You can protect the environment, you protect wildlife and you can produce clean safe affordable energy. You can do those two things at the same time, because we are America, because the people that live in this country, and that live in our nation they care about the land, they care about the soil, they care about the soil health, they care about the air, because we live here,” said Burgum.

Burgum feels the Biden energy policies were written by China.

Right now, the U.S. is subsidizing electric vehicle batteries produced in China, which Burgum says is the world’s largest polluter.

Some advice he said is selling to allies instead of buying from our adversaries. Experts from the council say inflation is just one problem but it’s not the only one.

In North Dakota and in much of the energy industry, finding people to work in this field is still a big task left unfinished.

“I would say recruitment and training of qualified personnel in the field. This is a trend we have seen across the nation. I believe the number one problem is getting people trained locally and across the nation,” said Mike King, the HSE Manager of Nova Energy LLC.

Crude oil is over $90 a barrel now. The reason for prices being higher than they normally were the last few weeks was because of refinery challenges.

But the overall message from the council was universal: to unleash American energy to its fullest potential, we need oil, gas, and coal to do it.

This 2023 North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting concludes on Thursday at noon.