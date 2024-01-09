MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Business leaders are naming 2024 the year of opportunity and Minot is no exception to that, as newness will set into the city all year long.

2024 is set to be a big year for the Magic City, with new buildings, restaurants, and events set to hit their stride this year.

Starting off with the most hot and spicy plan, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen is set to open in early February. The owner, Harold Rose, also owns Papa John’s in Minot. He says he’s excited to bring his favorite chicken to town and is enjoying the process of building the restaurant from the ground up. It will be located on 28th Ave SW on the way to the Dakota Square Mall. And Rose says his team is prepping for the rush of chicken lovers.

“We felt like this was a good location, good visibility,” explained Rose. “Once you get here, it doesn’t matter how you get out because you have chicken in your hand and you can enjoy the drive home. There’s just a big difference in our chicken, we marinate it for over 12 hours.”

If you’re heading downtown, it’s hard to miss the construction happening at the Big M building. EPIC Companies is currently renovating the historic space with a fresh and modern design. Leaders say their tentative completion date is set for the end of this year. Developers say it will be a multi-use building with different-sized apartments and lots of commercial space as well.

“Right now we are looking at the first floor and above is commercial, up to floor six. And then six, seven, and eight all apartments,” said the Project Manager of EPIC Companies, Bruce Langseth. “It will look like a new building from the inside. We are really excited about the exterior coming in this year. We plan to redo the windows and everything, store storefront should be in in a couple of weeks and we will start construction on the storefront and that’s the first floor here. So all the entry doors and glazing will be done this summer.”

From there, heading east on Burdick Expressway, you’ll be able to stop at Corbett Field and watch Minot’s first women’s softball team in the Northwoods League, early this summer. The official team name and mascot will be revealed on January 31, and games will begin in mid-June. Last year, the Hot Tots came to town, as Minot’s first-ever collegiate summer ball team. And this year, Hot Tot’s leaders are excited to add a women’s program.

“I think the biggest thing is the opportunity for young female athletes to be able to see role models right here in their city,” explained The General Manager of the Minot Hot Tots, Monica Blake. “To be able to go out and see that and see these girls playing at a really high level just as the young boys are able to do with the baseball teams that have been here.”

Rounding out the 2024 excitement is one of Minot’s most beloved traditions, the North Dakota State Fair and there are some big changes coming. After 50 years of dedication to the fair, Renae Korslein has retired. Craig Rudland has stepped in to fill her shoes, beginning with a fresh concert lineup for 2024. Two concerts have already been announced, and there are still four country showpass concerts and three separate ticket concerts to go, with another announcement expected to come out on December 12. And this year, state fair leaders are making those tickets even more accessible.

“We are putting kiosks in all of the Marketplace Foods and in Williston,” said the General Manager of the North Dakota State Fair, Craig Rudlund. “So, you can buy your ticket, you can have that ticket in your hand when you get here you just boom, you scan in, and you’re right in there.”

You’ll also be able to buy gate passes and rodeo and concert tickets on the kiosks. And they will be up and running the day tickets go on sale. State fair tickets will go on sale at the beginning of March.