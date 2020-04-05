Coronavirus
21 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND April 4; brings total to 207

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 during testing April 4. This brings the statewide total to 207.

3 people have died due to the virus, and 31 people have been hospitalized.

63 people are reported as recovered.

25 of 53 counties in North Dakota have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

  • Cass County: 54
  • Burleigh County: 37
  • Stark County: 25
  • Mountrail County: 19

Other counties include:

76 of the cases are attributed to community spread, while 30 are reported to be contracted via close contact, and 28 are attributed to travel. 48 cases are still under investigation as to the source of exposure.

A total of 6,787 tests have been performed to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

More on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

