21 new COVID-19 ND cases reported April 1; total now is 147

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday afternoon has confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for April 1, bringing the statewide total to 147.

A total of 36 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

39 people are considered recovered in the State of the 147 positive cases.

24 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With a few exceptions, all the affected counties form two rough, horizontal lines across the state, coinciding with Highway 2 and Interstate 94, and two rough, vertical lines coinciding with Highways 83 and 85.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 37.

Burleigh County is second with 32.

Stark County is third with 17.

Morton County is fourth with 14 cases.

Other counties include:

A total of 4627 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (56 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (33 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected around 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

