21-year-old pulled from Rice Lake dies

According to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed, a 21-year-old man died late Friday after drowning in Rice Lake just before 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Roed says the man attempted to swim to an island when friends who were with him lost sight of him. Deputies arrived and pulled the man out of the water, at which point he still had a slight pulse.

He was taken to the ICU in Minot and died just before midnight. Roed did not release the man’s identity but said he was an airman from out of state, and the Air Force has been notified.

