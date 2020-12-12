22 deaths, 385 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 4,078

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 385 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 87,590.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,078 as of December 11. That’s down 328 cases from December 10.

Of the new positives:

94 were in Cass County

53 were in Burleigh County

5 were in Stark County

28 were in Grand Forks County

13 were in Williams County

19 were in Morton County

32 were in Ward County

Deaths

22 new deaths were reported, including 4 from Burleigh County:

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Bowman County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 100s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 100s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Renville County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

A total of 1,152 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 82,360 people are considered recovered from the 87,590 positive cases, an increase of 682 people from December 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 11 (682) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (385).

Hospitalizations

282 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 11, up 5 from December 10.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 48 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.