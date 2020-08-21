22 push-ups in remembrance of 22 veterans

A viral social media challenge is circulating once again: The 22 push-up challenge.

22 push-ups in remembrance of the 22 veterans who die every day by suicide.

The C Company, 2nd Bn, 285th AVN Reg unit of the North Dakota National Guard got in on the challenge to raise awareness about just how common it is for our men and women in uniform to carry heavy burdens, including PTSD and suicidal thoughts.

We spoke with a Suicide Prevention Coordinator contracted with the North Dakota National Guard, who was there to watch the challenge.

She says social media is the perfect place to raise awareness.

“It’s not going to become better if we don’t, if we put it on the backburner and not take it seriously. It’s a very serious matter, and a lot of people go throughout the day thinking that nobody cares, and we need to break that and we need to let people know that we do care,” the Coordinator, Jessica Iverson shared.

She says her program does suicide prevention training every year with all units in the Guard.