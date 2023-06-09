MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 22-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after he crashed into a pole that was holding an overhead sign on Highway 83.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado south on the Highway 83 Bypass in Minot when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the pole around 6 a.m., killing him.

The report sent by the NDHP stated it was unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt, and also mentioned that the weather conditions were foggy.

Officials are currently investigating the incident and will provide new information at a later time.