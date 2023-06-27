MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Minot woman was injured in a crash on Highway 83 bypass on Tuesday morning around 10:08 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 42-year-old Minot man was heading east of 30th Avenue NW and attempting to turn south onto the Highway 83 bypass in Minot.

As he was making the turn, the 22-year-old Minot woman driving a Dodge Pickup south on the bypass struck the Jeep on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to roll onto their sides.

The driver of the Jeep and his passengers were not injured in the crash, but the Minot woman was injured and was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.