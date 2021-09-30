22nd Annual Deer Rifle Sight-in Days takes place this weekend

Deer Hunters take note. Deer hunting season opens on November 5th at noon.

However, this weekend October 2nd and 3rd hunters will have the opportunity to adjust the sight on their rifles at the 22nd Annual Deer Rifle Sight-in Days sponsored by the Bismarck Mandan Rifle and Pistol Association.

The range will be supervised, and members of the association will be available to help those who may need assistance setting up and sighting their equipment.

“You should generally take your rifle out and check it to make sure it is zeroed and functioning properly. We’ll have some people here that can help with if you have something doesn’t seem to be quite right with the rifle, we can have some people here helping you with that too,” said Tom Thompson of the Bismarck-Mandan Rifle & Pistol Association

The Association’s outdoor range will be open to the public this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Directions to the outdoor firing range can be found below.