22nd KMSU auction to benefit healthcare workers at Trinity Hospital

Asking the community for help has been a challenge for many organizations, but for Minot State broadcasting students, it’s what fuels their annual live auction.

“A lot of our donations come from local businesses but local businesses are the ones hurting the most right now financially so they’re not as able to donate,” Broadcasting student Caitlin Getty said.

The student-run live broadcast began as a class fundraiser for things like new equipment, but quickly evolved into an annual event with months of planning.

And for many, this 22nd auction is unlike any other.

“Life this year has just been a learning experience and learning about how all of this stuff happens and how all of this stuff goes and the class has really come around they took it on full force and they made more contacts by phone they were more persistent with phone calls they adapted and they did really really well,” Adjunct professor Janna Mckechnie said.

Not only did a lack of in-person contacts impact the students, but it also led to less time to get donations and arrange the items, because the university wanted all major projects completed prior to Thanksgiving break.

“That wouldn’t really affect us except for the fact that usually, the auction is in the beginning of December so it’s moved it up by about two or three weeks so it’s cut out a lot of our preparation time and our practice time,” Getty said.

And local businesses still stepped up to contribute, despite the challenges both for the students and themselves.

“We get that the pandemic is going on, it is tough times obviously the extra income’s nice, but yeah, it just boils down to helping the community,” Bearscat Bakehouse Supervisor Eric Jundt said.

The auction makes an average of about $8,000 for the department, and this year 10 percent of those proceeds will go to healthcare workers at Trinity Hospital, which both McKechnie and her students say was a unanimous decision.

“We need to show our appreciation for those workers in the healthcare facilities who are dealing with this problem and it was it was a unanimous class thing,” Mckechnie said.

The auction is airing tonight starting at 6:30. To tune in, click here.