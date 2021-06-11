24/7 comprehensive behavioral services, including 3-digit crisis line, launch statewide

The North Dakota Department of Human Services offers a comprehensive behavioral health crisis response system, available 24/7, for North Dakotans who are experiencing a mental health crisis or other emotional challenges.

Dialing the three-digit line, 211 will connect callers to a specialist trained to handle various scenarios.



Situations can range from anything like substance use disorder or any other mental health concern.



Brad Brown with West Central Human Service Center says with this new system, they will be able to do more than talk over the phone.

“Wherever they want to meet, if it’s at work, home, maybe it’s at our crisis residential center, we’ve met people there too,” he explained. “We have an office space set up there.”

Brown says additional screenings will be conducted if the caller requires more services.

“We’ll ask those questions and that’s when they make the determination. Yes, we need to bump it to the next level; whether it’s law enforcement, the hospital.”

More and more people North Dakota are becoming familiar with how to respond to different mental health crises.

“We have officers throughout the city who now have behavioral health training in their background,” said Brown. “Those officers, when they respond, they are trained how to address some of the behavior things that they see.”

Mandan Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says 211 human services will come in handy when responding to certain calls on their end, as well.

“We’re out 24/7 and not every other agency is,” she said. “Having a resource that is available all the time is going to make a big difference, I think.”

The hope is to be able to get residents across the state the help they need as quickly and efficiently as possible.