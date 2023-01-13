BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old Bismarck woman was pronounced dead after she drove over the centerline into the oncoming lane on Highway 1806 and struck a Ford F150 head-on last night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was driving north on Highway 1806 around 9:25 p.m. when she drove over the centerline and hit the front left bumper of a Ford F150 which was driven by a 69-year-old woman from Bismarck. Both cars then came to rest in ditches on each side of the road.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, an the NDHP noted that the woman was not wearing her seatbelt. The driver of the F150 was transported to Sanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and her passenger (a 49-year-old woman from New Town), was not injured.

Alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash which remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.