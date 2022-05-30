A Williston man died Monday morning after a crash in Williams County.

The man, 24, was driving a motorcycle, with a helmet on, on Williams County Road 6 toward the Love’s Travel Center. Another man, 63, of Stanley, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado onto County Road 6 from the travel center. The motorcycle hit the rear of the truck, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 24-year-old was taken to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston where he was pronounced dead. The 63-year-old wasn’t injured.