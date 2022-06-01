MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new project to get more people outdoors and active is coming to Minot.

It’s 240 acres, and it’s expected to be enjoyed by all.

Located just across the street from Berry Acres and Green Thumb Greenhouse, Minot Park District is in the process of building the large recreational park that will boast three trails.

Each one will have a different elevation and surface, making each hike a different experience.

“An aggregate surface, which is like a crushed rock, which is a little bit of a harder surface. We have a natural trail, which is just dirt and grass, and then we have an actual cement trail. So that gives people of all abilities to be able to utilize this trail, which was really important to us when developing it,” said Elly DesLauriers, Minot Park District director of marketing and development.

Each trail is about 3 miles long and the park district hopes to have this recreational area open to the public in August.