NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 18 to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 2,464 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total citations, 870 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 45 were child restraint citations.

Tickets for speeding totaled 961 citations.

The traffic stops also resulted in 83 uninsured motorists, 99 suspended/revoked license violations, 19 drug arrests, 15 citations for distracted driving, 27 warrants served, and four driving under the influence (DUI) citations.

To learn more about North Dakota traffic safety initiatives, check out VisionZero.ND.gov.