MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A university broadcasting department is hosting its 24th annual KMSU Auction, which benefits both the department and a local non-profit.

The Minot State broadcasting department’s KMSU auction is by far the biggest production of the year.

Reaching about 20,000 households, these college students prepared the entire fall semester for today.

“This class is literally the poster child for trust the process, you have to do the hard work, you have to do all this stuff, and then you get to have this big fun event at the end of the year. So tonight is my favorite night of the year, it’s so fun to watch the students achieve and what they’ve become,” said Minot State, Director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, Janna McKechnie.

Students at MSU make the calls for donations and sponsorships, while also being the talent in front of the cameras, and accepting the bid calls.

From top to bottom this entire production is completely student ran.

“Anywhere from a three to four-hour show, we have currently 39 packages this year ranging from many different items that we have gathered throughout the community, whether it’s gift cards of items,” said Minot State Broadcasting Student, Dante Gadbois.

Organizers describe the auction as a QVC meets a phone-a-thon, if you see a package that you would like to bid on simply call their number and bid.

This year students have brought in over $36,000 in donations from the Minot community.

“The night of is just such a blast, it really is, everybody is working together. At a certain point, you’re hitting the flow, the talents having fun, we’re dancing,” added Gadbois.

Students in this class say all the work leading up to the show is stressful, but it is all worth it once the auction is over.

Each year the students pick out an organization, to which a part of the proceeds will go, this year they chose Project BEE.

The KMSU Auction will air Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on YouTube. For more information on the KMSU Auction please visit the KMSU TV youtube.