25 officers honored by AARC

The Abused Adult Resource Center (AARC) honored 25 officers with a Badge of Hope pin.

The Badge of Hope award is given to those who helped victims of domestic violence or sexual assault.

AARC has been giving out these awards for several years to hundreds of officers.

Officials said every day there is a new victim of domestic violence and law enforcement is there to assist them with that 24-7.

“One case that comes to mind is with Detective Olson at Bismarck Police Department. My client needed a ride to get to the airport at four in the morning. He said, ‘I am going to go home and get some sleep,’ and he came back to the hospital and drove her to the airport personally. That is going above and beyond,” said Maggie Knutson, law enforcement victim’s advocate.

AARC works with every law enforcement agency in the seven counties they serve to train and advise on preventing domestic violence on the street.