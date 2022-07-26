NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has named her new Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, a 25-member group that will advise her about ways to strengthen North Dakota’s K-12 education system.

The Cabinet includes students ranging in age from the 4th-12th grades, representing large and small schools in all corners of North Dakota. Eight of the 25 members have served on previous cabinets. It is the fifth Cabinet in the history of the program, and the largest since Baesler began the initiative in 2015.

As State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet members, students will:

Have a direct role in improving education for all students in North Dakota

Gain important leadership, public speaking, decision-making, and team-building skills

Develop a network of support and mentors through exposure to leaders across the state

Have a great addition to their resume and college applications

The Cabinet’s members will serve for 22 months, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending in June 2024. The group will meet with Baesler every three months at the North Dakota Capitol. Its first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16.

“Since the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet program began, its members have provided me a great deal of valuable advice and opinions, and helped to shape public education policy,” Baesler said. “They have helped build my understanding of what our students need, and to learn what is going well in our schools and what can be improved.”

Here is the full list of the students named to the Cabinet: