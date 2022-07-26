NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has named her new Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, a 25-member group that will advise her about ways to strengthen North Dakota’s K-12 education system.
The Cabinet includes students ranging in age from the 4th-12th grades, representing large and small schools in all corners of North Dakota. Eight of the 25 members have served on previous cabinets. It is the fifth Cabinet in the history of the program, and the largest since Baesler began the initiative in 2015.
As State Superintendent’s Student Cabinet members, students will:
- Have a direct role in improving education for all students in North Dakota
- Gain important leadership, public speaking, decision-making, and team-building skills
- Develop a network of support and mentors through exposure to leaders across the state
- Have a great addition to their resume and college applications
The Cabinet’s members will serve for 22 months, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending in June 2024. The group will meet with Baesler every three months at the North Dakota Capitol. Its first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16.
“Since the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet program began, its members have provided me a great deal of valuable advice and opinions, and helped to shape public education policy,” Baesler said. “They have helped build my understanding of what our students need, and to learn what is going well in our schools and what can be improved.”
Here is the full list of the students named to the Cabinet:
- Bianca Sagness, 4th Grade, Kenmare Elementary School
- Landon Pitner, 5th Grade, South Prairie Elementary, Minot
- Verona Wolf, 5th Grade, Miller Elementary School, Bismarck
- Logan Engelstad, 6th Grade, Westside Elementary, West Fargo
- Chase Jackson, 6th Grade, Jamestown Middle School
- Jaidyn Roder, 6th Grade, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg, Mayville
- Carley Bullinger, 7th Grade, Trinity Junior High, Dickinson
- Emilie Hessinger, 7th Grade, St. Mary’s Academy, Bismarck
- Karady Evans, 8th Grade, Scranton High School
- Ella Franklin, 8th Grade, Ben Franklin Middle School, Fargo
- Chinmay Sree Gopi, 8th Grade, Ben Franklin Middle School, Fargo
- Alexandria Ketterer, 8th Grade, Maple Valley High School, Tower City
- Grace Arthaud, 9th Grade, South Heart High School
- Oliva Gartner, 9th Grade, Hazen High School
- Inger Holdman, 9th Grade, Richland Junior-Senior High School, Colfax
- Eli Zerr, 9th Grade, Red River High School, Grand Forks
- Griffin Terras, 10th Grade, Horace High School
- Ann Muggli, 10th Grade, Oakes High School, Oakes
- Nora Severance, 10th Grade, Northern Cass High School, Hunter
- Hanson Du, 11th Grade, Central High School, Grand Forks
- Maci Iverson, 11th Grade, Leeds High School
- Will Nelson, 11th Grade, Jamestown High School
- Devin Wolf, 11th Grade, Northern Cass High School, Hunter
- Zoe Bundy, 12th Grade, Davies High School, Fargo
- Shayla Davis, 12th Grade, Devils Lake High School